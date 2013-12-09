By Thomas Escritt
| AMSTERDAM
AMSTERDAM Dec 9 The Dutch economy will only
recover slowly over the next two years and the government will
need to further rein in tax benefits to bring the budget deficit
below the European Union ceiling by 2015, the central bank said.
The Netherlands was one of the last euro zone states to exit
recession earlier this year, due in part to the government's
commitment to a tight fiscal policy - which credit agency
Standard & Poor's cited last month as a factor in stripping the
country of its coveted triple A rating.
Efforts by firms and households to put their finances in
order after a long downturn would put a brake on growth over the
next two years, the central bank (DNB) said on Monday.
"The economic recovery has taken its time in coming and will
be limited in scale... because households, banks, pension funds
and the government will be busy repairing their battered balance
sheets," it said in its semi-annual outlook.
The DNB's growth predictions were in line with other
forecasters, saying the economy would grow by 0.5 percent in
2014 and by 0.9 percent the following year, with strong export
growth - reaching 4.5 percent in 2015 - leading the way.
Inflation would fall sharply, from 2.5 percent in 2013 to
just 1 percent a year over the coming two years, the bank said.
Government finances will improve as a result of the fiscal
pain, the bank said, with the 2013 deficit forecast to hit 3.2
percent of GDP, down from 4.1 percent the year before. The bank
said the deficit would rise to 3.4 per cent in 2014 and stay
above the EU's 3 percent target at 3.1 percent the following
year.
But the 2015 figure could come in at 2.7 percent if the
government succeeds in pushing through a cut to a tax benefit
designed to support pension savings, the central bank said.
The European Commission projects the Dutch budget deficit at
3.3 percent in 2013 and in 2014 and at 3.0 percent in 2015.
Job Swank, director for monetary affairs and financial
stability at the central bank, told journalists the economy had
reached a turning point but that the downgrade by S&P had been
expected.
"(It) wasn't a surprise but the timing was. If you look at
the structural lag to growth and rising government debts, it's
something we could have foreseen six months ago."