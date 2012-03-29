* Dutch debt costs to rise if no budget cuts -cbank
* Absence of cuts would damage credibility -cbank head
* Dutch govt parties break off, then resume budget talks
(Rewrites throughout)
AMSTERDAM, March 29 The Netherlands' credibility
will suffer if it fails to cut its budget gap below EU limits
next year, its central bank said, weighing into a fractious
political debate that has stoked tensions between the minority
government and its main ally.
Central bank head Klaas Knot said on Thursday the government
needed to press ahead urgently with deficit-cutting plans or it
risked alienating investors, losing face among its euro zone
partners and seeing its debt servicing costs rise.
"If the Netherlands wants to keep benefiting from a low
interest rate (on its sovereign debt), then it is now important
to bring down the deficit," Knot told reporters.
The Netherlands needs to cut its deficit by an estimated
additional 1.6 percent of economic output to bring it under the
European Union's 3 percent ceiling on schedule in 2013.
A dispute over how to close the gap has soured relations
between the Liberal-Christian Democrat coalition government and
its key political ally, the Freedom Party.
Talks between the parties were halted on Wednesday,
increasing uncertainty over implementation of the cuts and
prompting the opposition to call for elections.
The discussions resumed as planned on Thursday morning, and
E conomy Minister Maxime Verhagen said in a Twitter message
there was "sufficient scope to reach agreements which answer the
problems the country currently faces."
POLITICAL, ECONOMIC TENSIONS
The Netherlands is experiencing a fall in consumer spending,
a slump in house prices, slowing export growth due to the euro
zone debt crisis, and falling pensions.
Rating agency Standard & Poor's warned in January it could
lose its top-ranking AAA credit rating this year or next if
public finances strayed too far from the deficit-reduction
target.
The fiscal gap is forecast to reach 4.6 percent of GDP next
year without additional cuts and the country also faces a second
recession in three years.
If the Netherlands failed to adhere to EU budget rules, "it
would harm the credibility of the government's policy, not in
the least in financial markets," the central bank said in its
annual report.
The Netherlands had consistently taken a hard line on the
euro zone's "budget sinners", peripheral economies including
Greece and Portugal that have failed to meet the European
Union's budget targets.
Last year it proposed the creation of a "budget tsar" or
commissioner with the power to expel unruly member states.
It is now in danger of breaking those EU rules itself, which
would send a "very bad signal" to other euro zone countries,
Knot - who also sits on the European Central Bank's governing
council - told a media presentation of the report.
The Dutch 10-year bond spread versus the German benchmark
Bund - a key measure of the Netherlands' credit
status - has risen about 8 basis points to 59 since the
government lost guaranteed majority support in parliament last
week when a lawmaker left the Freedom Party.
Party leader Geert Wilders - who is anti-euro, anti-Islam
and anti-immigration - has the power to scupper the fiscal talks
because he opposes reforms in the housing market, labour market
and healthcare, and has threatened to withdraw his party's
support for the government's reforms.
RISK FACTORS
The central bank said budget cuts and reforms in the labour
market and changes in the pension and health systems were needed
to reduce the risks to the Dutch economy and strengthen it in
the medium to long term.
Risk factors included private mortgage debt of 105 percent
of GDP -- more than twice as high as France and Germany -- and
government credit guarantees at 77 percent of GDP or 466 billion
euros.
Due to an expected economic slowdown, the Dutch debt level
could rise to about 90 to 95 percent of GDP if the deficit
remained at 3 percent, Knot said.
A Dutch referendum on whether to stay in the euro - one of
Wilders' demands - would give the "wrong signal" and create
market uncertainty, Knot said.
He also said Dutch banks may need to increase capital
ratios, if possible via capital hikes.
(Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by John Stonestreet)