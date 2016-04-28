(Adds order books index)
AMSTERDAM, April 28 Dutch seasonally adjusted
manufacturing confidence rose to plus 4.7 points in April from
plus 3.9 points in March, Statistics Netherlands (CBS) said on
Thursday.
The indicator measures the confidence of manufacturing
businesses.
KEY FIGURES
DUTCH BUSINESS CONFIDENCE
APR 16 MAR 16 APRIL 15
+4.7 +3.9 +3.3
ORDER BOOKS INDEX (Base Sept 2011=100)
APRIL 16 MARCH 16 APRIL 15
Total 105.3 106.3 105.4
Semi-finished goods 108.3 110.2 105.2
Investment goods 107.5 108.0 109.8
Consumption goods 96.6 97.9 95.0
**Each January, CBS adjusts all its manufacturing confidence
data from previous years to take into account recalculated
seasonal effects, which usually results in slightly revised
numbers for historic data.
**For further details in Dutch Reuters 3000 xtra users can click
on www.cbs.nl
**For all the stories on this and the previous month's business
confidence releases click on NLBCON=ECI
(Reporting By Anthony Deutsch)