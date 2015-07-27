AMSTERDAM, July 27 Dutch manufacturing confidence slipped back in July, reflecting pessimism among companies over the prospects for the coming three months, but the overall mood of business remained positive, Statistics Netherlands said on Monday.

The country, with huge exposure to international trade though several of Europe's largest ports, has been experiencing a sustained, modest recovery after long years of sluggish growth following the 2008 crash.

The business confidence indicator - based on the sum of the percentages of positive and negative responses from manufacturers - fell from 4.6 last month to 3.7 in July, though it remained well above its average level for the past 20 years.

"Producers have been less positive in July about production over the coming three months. They are also less positive about their order books," Statistics Netherlands said. Capacity usage continued to rise, however.

While the indicator has been trending upwards since September last year it has slipped back before, falling three points between December and March before recovering. (Reporting By Thomas Escritt Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)