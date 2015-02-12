BRIEF-Sands China Ltd says profit increased 11.5% to US$349 million
* On January 20, 2017, board declared an interim dividend of HK$0.99 (equivalent to US$0.128) per share
AMSTERDAM Feb 12 Dutch CPI inflation fell to zero year on year in January, driven by lower fuel and clothing prices to its lowest reading since 1987, Statistics Netherlands said on Thursday.
The measure according to the EU's harmonised index of consumer prices (HICP), excluding property values, fell by 0.7 percent year-on-year in January, the agency said.
"Petrol was almost 13 percent cheaper than in the same month a year ago," Statistics Netherlands said in a statement.
Sales and discount offers at retailers had driven down prices for food and clothing.
If energy and food had been excluded, inflation would have come in at 1.0 percent in January, the agency said. (Reporting By Thomas Escritt and Toby Sterling; editing by John Stonestreet)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on May 10, for FY 2016