AMSTERDAM Feb 17 The Dutch government budget deficit was 4.8 percent of gross domestic product last year, the Dutch Finance Ministry said on Friday.

After reviewing the numbers, the deficit was revised upwards from 4.6 percent of GDP, a ministry spokesman said. The final number will be released in May.

The government's economic forecaster CPB in december had predicted a deficit of 4.6 percent of GDP. (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger and Anthony Deutsch)