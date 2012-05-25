AMSTERDAM May 25 The Netherlands is expected to
lower its budget deficit next year to meet the European Union
target of 3 percent of economic output after an emergency budget
deal was agreed among five parties last month, the Dutch Finance
Ministry said on Friday.
The 2012 deficit is seen at 4.2 percent of gross domestic
product, the ministry said in a statement.
The Netherlands was expected to have a deficit of 4.6
percent both this year and next year without budget measures,
government macroeconomic forecaster CPB said in March.
