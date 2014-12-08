(Refiles to remove superfluous word from headline. No change in
AMSTERDAM Dec 8 The Dutch central bank trimmed
its growth forecasts for the next two years in the half-yearly
outlook it published on Monday, warning that slower global
growth would hit demand in the export-oriented economy.
The 0.8 percent growth in economic output expected this year
will be almost entirely fuelled by exports, but domestic
spending will be increasingly important over the next two years.
By 2016, government and consumer spending and investments
will contribute more to growth than exports for the first time
since the credit crunch, the bank said.
"The Dutch economy seems slowly to be throwing off the yoke
of the credit crisis," the bank said in its report.
It said a plan by European Commission President Jean-Claude
Juncker to boost investment across Europe may lift growth.
Last month, Dutch central bank governor Klaus Knot, long
known as a deficit hawk, said countries with the fiscal space to
do so should invest more in infrastructure.
The economy should be further helped by a recovery in the
housing market, which is expected to regain a quarter of the
value it has lost since the financial crisis by 2017.
The Dutch economy was forecast to grow 1.2 percent in 2015
and 1.5 percent in 2016, returning output to the level it had
reached in 2008, when the financial crisis hit. Six months ago,
the bank had forecast 1.6 percent growth in both years.
Growth could be stronger if the Juncker plan and other
stimulus plans pay off, the bank said, reaching 1.5 percent next
year and 2.2 percent in 2016.
The growth forecast for 2014 was raised from the 0.2 percent
expected six months ago. A sharp contraction caused by lower gas
sales in the first quarter turned out to be less severe than
initially expected.
Inflation is expected to remain low, rising from 0.4 percent
in 2014 to 1 percent in 2016.
House prices, which have fallen 20 percent since 2008, are
expected to rise 2.1 percent next year and 3.2 percent in 2016.
The budget deficit will remain comfortably below the
European Union's ceiling of 3 percent of gross domestic product,
falling from 2.4 percent in 2014 to 1.8 percent in 2016.
Despite the recovery, unemployment will remain high at 6.6
percent over the next two years.
