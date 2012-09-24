* Q2 GDP rises 0.2 pct on quarter, confirms flash data
* Business confidence declines further in Sept
* Liberals, Labour press ahead with efforts to form govt
(Adds background, analyst comment)
By Thomas Escritt and Gilbert Kreijger
AMSTERDAM, Sept 24 Strong exports prodded the
Dutch economy to growth of 0.2 percent in the second quarter as
a business confidence survey pointed to tougher times ahead.
Monday's two sets of data, which underlined the relative
weakness of a domestic economy weighed down by a tough austerity
programme, provided a subdued backdrop to coalition talks taking
place following parliamentary elections on Sept. 12.
The Liberal and Labour parties have just started
negotiations, a process that can take months in the Netherlands
as would-be partners try to thrash out details of a common
government programme.
Both parties are broadly supportive of the European project
and aim to hit EU fiscal targets, meaning the talks are unlikely
to lead to a let-up in the country's deficit-reduction programme
or a spike in growth.
Where they do differ is on the pace and scale of the
spending cuts needed.
"The numbers confirm what we've been seeing lately: the only
support (for the economy) is coming from the external sector,"
said Charles Kalshoven, chief economist at ING. "With purchasing
power under pressure, we expect a sluggish recovery at best."
The final GDP data matched a preliminary reading quarter on
quarter, with consumer and public spending and private- and
public-sector investments all falling. But it was better than
the preliminary year-on-year figure, showing the economy
declined by 0.4 percent.
ABN AMRO economist Nico Klene said that, in the third
quarter, he expected the Dutch economy to shrink on a quarterly
basis too, an impression reinforced by Monday's business
confidence numbers.
The index, which measures industrial producer
confidence,fell to -6.7 points in September from -4.6 points in
August, showing a growing number of businesses were pessimistic
about their prospects over the coming three months.
MORE AUSTERITY AHEAD
While confidence among consumers has inched up from a
nine-year low, it is still weighed down by a depressed housing
market, pension fund shortfalls, and fears over job security.
Government forecasts show purchasing power is likely to
decline for a fourth consecutive year in 2013.
Earlier this month, Dutch consumer electronics and lighting
group Philips Electronics stepped up a cost-cutting
drive, saying another 2,200 jobs would be axed worldwide.
Political uncertainty has eased since the election, which
offered hope of relatively pain-free coalition negotiations,
though sentiment could come under renewed pressure in October
when scheduled tax hikes - notably a rise in value added tax -
kick in.
Outgoing finance minister Jan Kees de Jager - a fiscal
hardliner - and central bank head Klaas Knot briefed the
Liberals and Labour on tax issues on Monday.
Both policymakers view austerity as essential for the
economy's longer-term health and have been prominent in
demanding that the euro zone's weaker nations continue to work
towards balancing their budgets.
The two parties have not yet announced a successor to De
Jager - whose Christian Democrat party slumped in the polls and
may well not join the governing coalition - but whoever replaces
him is unlikely to chart a radically different course.
"We need to do something if we want the deficit below 3
percent," ING's Kalshoven said.
"If we don't, then there could be countries in southern
Europe who say, 'why should we (cut our deficits)?' And that
could feed the (euro zone) crisis instead of helping."
ABN AMRO's Klene said that, while the weak confidence data
offered pointers to the overall performance of the economy, he
expected modest quarterly GDP growth to resume in the final
quarter.
Kalshoven said another chink of light came from prospects of
the Liberals and Labour, who together would command a
comfortable parliamentary majority, quickly forming a strong
coalition.
"If the coalition process can be kept short, that will
improve confidence," he said. "People will then know what's
coming and will be able to calculate for the impact of certain
measures."
