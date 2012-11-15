AMSTERDAM Nov 15 The Dutch economy shrank
sharply in the third quarter, contracting by 1.1 percent as
falling exports, consumer spending and business investment
combined with government austerity.
It also contracted by 1.6 percent year-on-year, the
statistics agency said Thursday.
Economists had expected the Dutch economy to contract in the
third quarter due to low confidence levels among Dutch business
people and consumers, a slump in property prices, a rising
unemployment rate, and the euro zone debt crisis.
Germany and France each grew by 0.2 percent in the third
quarter but the euro zone as a whole is likely to have slid to
recession due to contraction in southern European countries,
including Italy, Spain, and Greece.
"Lower house prices reduce the savings and assets of
households and their purchasing budget, resulting in lower
consumer spending," Statistics Netherlands (CBS) spokesman Peter
Hein van Mulligen told reporters.
Exports fell by 2.4 percent in the third quarter compared
with the preceding period, consumer spending fell by 0.6
percent, and investments by companies fell by 3.7 percent, the
national's statistics office said in a statement.
Prime Minister Mark Rutte's Liberal party and Labour formed
a new government last month, promising a new austerity programme
of 16 billion euros, and reforms in the housing, pension and
labour market.
The central bank has forecast the economy will clock its
worst seven-year performance since World War Two in the period
through 2014.
(Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger. Editing by Anthony
Deutsch/Jeremy Gaunt.)