THE HAGUE Dec 9 The Dutch government may have to come up with more spending cuts, the finance minister said on Friday, after the central bank warned of a recession and revised its budget deficit forecasts.

"If it is needed we will certainly do it," Jan Kees de Jager told reporters when asked if budget cuts would be necessary.

"The central bank forecasts show the need to continue in bringing the government finances back in order and improve the earnings capacity of the economy," De Jager said. (Reporting By Gilbert Kreijger; editing by Sara Webb)