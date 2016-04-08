AMSTERDAM, April 8 Dutch seasonally adjusted manufacturing production rose 0.0 percent month-on-month in February, Statistics Netherlands (CBS) said on Friday.

KEY FIGURES

SEASONALLY ADJ M/M PCT FEB 16 JAN 16 FEB 15

Manufacturing output 0.0 +0.4 +0.9

NON-SEASONALLY ADJ Y/Y PCT FEB 16 JAN 16 FEB 15

Manufacturing sales -3.6 -5.3 (-4.6) -4.5

Manufacturing output 1.7 2.7 (+2.8) -05 **Figures in brackets are previously reported numbers. They have been revised.