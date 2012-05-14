(Removes word "Hold" from headline; no changes in text) AMSTERDAM, May 14 Dutch March retail sales growth grew to 2.2 percent year-on-year compared with a revised 1.1 percent rise in February, Statistics Netherlands (CBS) said on Monday. KEY FIGURES DUTCH RETAIL TRADE MARCH 12 FEB 12 MARCH 11 Change on year (pct) +2.2 +1.1 (+0.9) +1.6 Index (base 2005) 112.0 95.1 (95) 109.5 ** Figures in brackets are previously reported numbers. They have been revised. ** For further details in Dutch Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on www.cbs.nl ** For all the stories on this and the previous months' retail sales releases click on