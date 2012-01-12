AMSTERDAM - Dutch November retail sales rose 1.3 percent year-on-year, following a revised 1.6 percent decline in October, Statistics Netherlands (CBS) said on Thursday. KEY FIGURES DUTCH RETAIL TRADE NOV 11 OCT 11 NOV 10 Change on year (pct) +1.3 -1.6 (-1.7) +4.5 Index (base 2005) 110.1 109.0 (109) 108.5 ** Figures in brackets are previously reported numbers. They have been revised. ** For further details in Dutch Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on www.cbs.nl ** For all the stories on this and the previous months' retail sales releases click on (Roberta Cowan)