By Sara Webb and Thomas Escritt
| AMSTERDAM, Sept 5
AMSTERDAM, Sept 5 Subdued showings by Dutch
Socialist leader Emile Roemer in televised election debates may
just have tipped voters in favour of a broadly pro-European
centre-right coalition government.
Next week's parliamentary election had been shaping up as a
close contest between caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte's
pro-euro and fiscally conservative Liberal Party, and its polar
opposite, the old-style, hard-left Socialist Party.
With about a third of voters still undecided, according to
some estimates, there is still plenty of room for change before
the election on Sept. 12, and the electorate remains divided
over the main campaign issues - the euro zone crisis and the
need for austerity measures at home.
But under the harsh glare of the television lights, the
Dutch political landscape is changing. Since the debates over
the past week or so, opinion polls have shown the Liberals
pulling well ahead and the anti-austerity Socialists fighting
for second place with the Labour Party, which has supported
Rutte in parliament by voting for euro zone bailouts.
The blunt, hard-hitting debates focused on the euro zone
crisis, and what it all means for Dutch home prices and the
country's generous welfare benefits and pensions.
Rutte, nicknamed the "Teflon Prime Minister" in the press
because he has survived a number of political disasters - most
recently the collapse of his coalition in April - has cemented
his lead in the polls since the debates.
But analysts say Socialist leader Roemer, whose
down-to-earth manner was considered part of his appeal, came
across as a political lightweight in the debates.
As a result, Roemer has lost ground to Diederik Samsom, the
new Labour Party leader who impressed viewers with his polished
debating and "prime ministerial" manner - or as one analyst put
it, "he looks like the perfect son-in-law".
"Everyone was expecting Rutte and Roemer to clash, but it
was Samsom who stood out," said Philip van Praag, a political
analyst at the University of Amsterdam.
It was Samsom who ticked off the prime minister, saying: "Mr
Rutte, if you want to campaign, you have to tell the truth about
your own programme, not lies about other parties' programmes".
In a country with such a crowded political field, another
coalition is certain after the election. At least 12 parties are
running, including those representing devout Christians, people
over the age of 50 and the interests of animals.
However, only leaders of the biggest parties contested the
debates, and Samsom took a different line when the discussion
turned to the bailout for Greece, which is unpopular with Dutch
voters.
The other leaders swore they would not pay another euro to
support the Greeks. But Samsom took a softer line on a Greek
government request that it be allowed more time to meet budget
targets set by its international lenders.
"If we want to give Greece a chance, then it may be ... that
they'll ask if they can have another half year, and if it leads
to a stronger Europe, I'll say yes," he said in the debate. "We
have to make Europe more than a market and a currency."
Such frank comments won him praise. "I thought Diederik
Samsom was very good," said Tony Heller, a business coach from
Amsterdam who watched the debates. "He's quite new and people
didn't know him that well until now."
AUSTERITY PLUS REFORM?
In August, a TNS Nipo poll put the Liberal Party
neck-and-neck with the Socialists. However, two polls on Tuesday
showed Rutte's Liberals would win 34 seats next week, making it
the largest party in the 150-seat chamber.
Thanks to Samsom's performance, the Labour Party - often
described as a social democrat party - is now challenging the
Socialist Party for second place. One of Tuesday's polls showed
them both winning 27 seats.
The Socialists and Labour both oppose austerity measures in
the Netherlands and want more time to achieve the European
Union's deficit target. However, Labour - unlike the Socialists
- has supported the outgoing government in voting for the
bailouts of struggling euro zone nations.
While campaigning in the southern town of Boxmeer at the
weekend, Roemer told Reuters he didn't know why Samsom was doing
better. "He (Samsom) did his debating very well, but voting is
more than only winning a debating competition," he said.
Some analysts said that if this surge continues, Labour
could even challenge the Liberals for first place. They predict
that the next Dutch government will be a coalition between the
Liberals, Labour, and one of the other parties at the centre of
the political spectrum such as D66.
The Liberals and Labour would make a good fit, combining
austerity measures with economic stimulus, said political
analyst Andre Krouwel. "You will get a pro-European coalition
that can agree on a stimulus package for education,
infrastructure, and on the structural reform of the housing
market and labour market," he said.
Many analysts are certain that Geert Wilders, an
anti-immigration, eurosceptic politician who held considerable
sway in the last government, could well be out of the picture
since no other party wants him in their coalition.
It was Wilders who brought the last government down when he
refused to sign off on a package of cuts needed to bring the
budget deficit below 3 percent of gross domestic product by
2013.
With his bleached blond pompadour, Wilders always stands out
in a crowd. His hectoring debating style involved interrupting
and talking over the other contestants, with the occasional
witty remark thrown in.