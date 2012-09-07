AMSTERDAM, Sept 7 Dutch election campaigning
turned to the sinking housing market on Friday, when Prime
Minister Mark Rutte tried wooing voters with vows to maintain a
subsidy for mortgage borrowing.
With mortage debt of 670 billion euros, or 111 percent of
economic output, the Netherlands has the highest home
loan-to-GDP ratio in the European Union. A steady decline in
housing prices since 2008 has hit consumer spending and economic
growth.
Concerns about the high debt ratio, weak economy and
exposure to the euro zone crisis were cited by Moody's ratings
agency as the main reasons for a possible downgrade of the
Netherlands' triple-A credit rating.
Rutte's pro-business Liberal Party is leading opinion polls
five days before the Sept. 12 vote, whose buildup has been
dominated by the euro zone crisis, rising unemployment and
painful austerity measures.
In an interview with the mass-circulation De Telegraaf
newspaper, Rutte said his party would guarantee to maintain tax
deductibility for mortgage interest payments on existing loans,
which save most homeowners hundreds of euros per month.
The comments were an attempt to keep his party's edge over
its closest rival, the left-of-centre Labour party, which has
surged in recent opinion polls due to strong television
appearances by its leader, Diederik Samsom.
Dutch housing prices have fallen nearly 15 percent in the
four years since the global financial crisis began and are
projected to continue sliding through 2014, hurting the chances
of economic recovery.
(Reporting By Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Kevin Liffey)