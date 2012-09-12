* Polling stations to close at 1900 GMT
* Opinion polls show Liberals, Labour neck-and-neck
* Eurosceptical hard left, far right seen fading
* Dutch seen remaining awkward euro zone creditors
By Thomas Escritt and Gilbert Kreijger
AMSTERDAM, Sept 12 Mainstream pro-European
parties looked set to dominate elections in the Netherlands on
Wednesday, dispelling concerns that radical eurosceptics would
gain sway in a core euro zone country and push to quit the
European Union or flout its budget rules.
But the Netherlands is likely to remain an awkward,
tough-talking member of the single currency area, strongly
resisting transfers to euro zone debtors, regardless of whether
caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte's Liberals or the
centre-left Labour Party of Diederik Samsom win the most seats.
Opinion polls on Tuesday showed the Liberals and Labour on
36 seats each or the Liberals fractionally in front, with the
hard-left Socialists and the far-right anti-immigration Freedom
Party fading in third and fourth place respectively.
That makes it more likely, though not certain, that Rutte,
with the strongest international profile, will remain premier.
Turnout stood at 48 percent of eligible voters at 5:45 p.m.
(1545 GMT), roughly the same level as the last election two
years ago, broadcasters said. Po lling stations close at 9 p.m.
local time.
The final days of campaigning became a two-horse race
between Rutte, 45, a former Unilever human resources manager
dubbed the "Teflon" prime minister because of his ability to
brush off disasters, and the energetic Samsom, 41, a former
Greenpeace activist whose debating flair wowed voters.
Both leaders voted early, Samsom with his wife and children
in the university town of Leiden, and Rutte alone in a polling
station inside his old primary school in The Hague.
"There is a real choice in this election - also in Europe,"
Rutte told reporters after he voted. "Will we continue with our
close relationship with Germany and Finland in fighting the euro
crisis or will it make a shift to a more France-oriented Europe,
which I will be against.
"I would like to stay on course with our coalition with the
northern European countries," he added, saying it was important
for the Netherlands to come out of the crisis stronger by
sticking to its policy of fiscal discipline.
The far-right populist Geert Wilders, who criticises Europe
and Muslim immigration, also voted in The Hague, accompanied by
his state-provided bodyguards. Wilders received death threats
due to anti-Islam comments.
POLITICAL FRAGMENTATION
Both the Liberals and Labour have played down talk of a
coalition, together with one or two smaller parties. But
parliamentary arithmetic suggests this is the most probable
outcome given the highly fragmented political landscape.
Still, about a fifth of the 12.5 million voters said they
were undecided, leaving room for surprises.
Nienke van Zaambeek, a psychologist, said she had voted for
small GreenLeft party because she was worried about the impact
of liberalisation in the health care sector.
"The influence of private companies is getting ever bigger,
and the right-wing government has been in favour of more
privatisation," she said after casting her vote in a polling
booth at Amsterdam's central train station.
The Netherlands is one of the few triple-A rated countries
left in Europe and a long-standing ally of Germany in demanding
strict adherence to EU budget rules. The election was seen as a
barometer of northern European stamina - both for austerity and
for bailouts to keep the single currency bloc intact.
Dutch taxpayers are frustrated at demands for
belt-tightening, especially the steady erosion of their
cherished welfare state and pensions, while having to stump up
billions of euros to rescue what they see as profligate budget
sinners.
"People have become negative about Europe because we give so
much money to Greece and other countries and at the same time we
are aware of the fact that we badly need money here to pay for
schools, for the army and everything," Jaap Paauwe, a professor
of management at Tilburg University, said.
As the Dutch voted, Germany's Constitutional Court gave a
green light for the country to ratify the euro zone's new rescue
fund and budget pact but also veto powers to parliament over any
future increases in the size of the fund. The court rejected
requests from eurosceptics and leftists who argued Germany was
too exposed to unlimited financial liability.
"VOTE FOR YOUR JOB"
With the focus on the euro zone crisis and its impact on the
domestic economy, Europe took centre stage during the campaign,
pushing immigration off the radar after nearly a decade.
Employers' groups representing big businesses such as
consumer electronics giant Philips as well as small and
medium-sized firms that form the backbone of the Dutch economy
ran a campaign highlighting the benefits of EU membership.
The main employers' group hung a banner outside its head
office in The Hague proclaiming: "Vote for Europe and your job."
In a pamphlet distributed to voters entitled "The
Netherlands earns its living from Europe", business groups said
the export-dependent economy would lose 90 billion euros a year
in sales without the euro and the EU's internal market.
In contrast, one of the biggest unions posted a cartoon on
its website showing the electoral battleground as the Last
Chance Saloon with caricatures of Rutte and his allies stalking
the saloon bars in the Wild West.
Fears over Europe initially played in favour of the two main
populist parties, particularly the Socialist Party which a month
ago was either leading or a close second in opinion polls.
The Socialists have waned largely because of the dismal
showing of their leader Emile Roemer, a former teacher, in an
almost nightly marathon of television debates.
FAR-RIGHT SLUMP
Wilders's anti-Islam Freedom Party, which is calling for the
Netherlands to quit the euro, the EU and turn away all Muslims,
has also lost support.
Some of his followers are disappointed that he squandered
his real power as Rutte's chief ally in parliament when he
brought down the government in April by refusing to support
another package of budget cuts.
Wilders wanted to turn the election into a referendum on
euro zone membership, denouncing the heavy burden carried by
Henk and Ingrid, his Dutch stereotypes of Mr and Mrs Average.
His campaign was damaged when a real-life Henk with a wife
called Ingrid attacked and killed an immigrant.
The latest polls suggested voters had been coaxed back into
the centre. Marijke Jongbloed, a documentary maker, told Reuters
she normally voted for the Socialist Party (SP), but would
probably vote Labour this time.
"I do support the SP but for premier I would vote for
Diederik Samsom, he's more cosmopolitan and more on the ball,
and these days you have to mix and mingle with European leaders,
schmoozing them, and I think Samsom is a little bit more savvy
in this respect," she said.