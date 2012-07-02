AMSTERDAM, July 2 The Netherlands does not support using the euro zone bailout fund to purchase bonds on the secondary market and will evaluate purchases on a case-by-case, a spokesman said Monday.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte last Friday said he "is not a big fan of purchasing bonds with the existing instruments because it is costly," finance ministry spokesman Niels Redeker said Monday.

The Dutch comments came after Finland said Monday it will block purchases of bonds through the European Stability Mechanism.