AMSTERDAM, March 21 The Dutch central bank made
contingency plans for a possible collapse of the euro zone at
the height of the currency bloc's debt crisis in 2012, its
governor told a Dutch television program to be aired Friday.
Klaas Knot, governor of De Nederlandsche Bank, told the
College Tour programme that there had been times in 2012 when
the euro stood on the edge of the abyss.
"There were moments back then when we in the bank started
considering those kinds of scenarios and started making
preparations," he said. "I never want to go back there."
The euro came into existence in 1999 and now 18 of the
European Union's 28 members use the single currency.
Its introduction heralded a long period of strong growth
driven by the cheaper credit the single currency made possible.
But high debt levels in the zone's weaker southern countries
threatened to break the currency bloc apart in the aftermath of
the 2008 financial crisis.
Long an enthusiastically pro-European country, the mood in
the Netherlands toward Brussels has cooled in recent years,
partly as a result of the cost to Dutch taxpayers of bailing out
southern countries including Greece.
