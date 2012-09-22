AMSTERDAM, Sept 22 Riot police broke up crowds
of youths who turned violent in a Dutch town late on Friday
after several thousand people descended on the community
following an invitation to a birthday party posted on Facebook,
Dutch media reported.
Media reports said six people were hurt, including three
seriously, after disturbances broke out in the northern Dutch
town of Haren. Reports said shops were vandalized and looted, a
car set on fire, and street signs and lampposts damaged before
police broke up the crowds.
Up to 600 riot police were on the scene during the
disturbances, according to one media report. There were at least
20 arrests, media said.
Some 30,000 people received the invitation from a girl
announcing her 16th birthday party on Facebook, according to
media reports. The party was intended to be a small-scale
celebration, but the girl did not set her Facebook event to
private and the invitation went viral.
Reports said up to 3,000 people showed up in the town of
18,000.
Haren had been bracing for the event for most of the week.