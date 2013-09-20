AMSTERDAM, Sept 20 A Dutch order for Lockheed
Martin's F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, which earlier this
week was seen as a boost for the troubled project, is in doubt
again after one of the coalition parties threatened to oppose
the deal.
Defence Minister Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, of Prime
Minister Mark Rutte's Liberal Party, announced the decision to
buy 37 F-35s on Tuesday as part of the 2014 budget.
But on Thursday night the Labour Party, Rutte's coalition
partner, said it still has misgivings about the deal.
"I do not know if I can support this decision," party leader
Diederik Samsom told a late-night television chat show.
Dutch politicians have wrangled for years over whether to
buy the F-35 to replace F-16s that are being phased out.
The F-35 is designed to be the next-generation fighter for
decades to come for U.S. forces and their allies in NATO, but it
has been hit by technical faults, and is several years behind
schedule and 70 percent above early cost estimates.
Britain, Australia, Italy, Norway, Israel and Japan have
placed orders for the fighter, and Washington had lobbied the
Netherlands hard not to be put off by fears of rising costs.
Rutte said on Friday he was not surprised that the decision
to buy the F-35 had provoked intense debate.
"The cabinet has taken a decision, and now I hope all the
parties in parliament will have a discussion about this, testing
our decision from all sides," Rutte told reporters at his weekly
press briefing.
"But I find it quite normal that parliament will have its
say," he added, given the importance of the defence order, which
is budgeted at 4.5 billion euros.