By Gilbert Kreijger
AMSTERDAM, March 28 The Dutch government said on
Wednesday negotiations over further budget cuts had reached a
"difficult phase", potentially threatening the minority
coalition's alliance with a key partner and jeopardising efforts
to meet European Union budget rules.
After more than three weeks of negotiations, Prime Minister
Mark Rutte's office took the unusual step of issuing a short
media statement via telephone text message that suggested there
may be an impasse.
"The talks have ended earlier today. The negotiations are
going through a difficult phase. Tomorrow morning at 1000 the
discussions will continue," a spokeswoman said.
The Dutch fiscal gap is forecast to be 4.6 percent of gross
domestic product next year without extra cuts. Under EU rules,
the Netherlands must cut the gap to 3 percent of economic output
next year.
The Netherlands has also been one of the hard-liners in
demanding that countries such as Greece get their finances in
order.
The Liberal-Christian Democrat coalition has been in talks
with its political ally, the anti-immigration Freedom Party, on
how to rein in the deficit.
Local television footage on Wednesday showed Rutte taking a
stroll in the grounds of the Catshuis - his main office on the
outskirts of The Hague - with Freedom Party chief Geert Wilders.
Rutte appeared laughing, with his arm around Wilders'
shoulders, while Wilders looked glum.
Rutte's minority coalition needs to come up with up to 16
billion euros of budget cuts. One of the ministers said the
government would even consider taking the controversial step of
cutting subsidies on mortgages - a measure that Wilders strongly
opposes.
Instead, Wilders wants the government to cut 4 billion euros
from its overseas development aid budget.
Local media reported that Wilders had threatened to withdraw
his party's support for the government but had later agreed to
"sleep on the decision".
Earlier, Finance Minister Jan Kees de Jager, a fiscal
hardliner who has berated southern European countries for not
meeting budget targets, declined to comment on reports he
threatened to resign if the government fails to meet EU budget
targets.
"I am a sound finance minister. That is how I want to be and
want to keep being but I don't want to speculate about
anything," De Jager told reporters late on Tuesday when asked
whether he took inspiration from former finance minister Frans
Andriessen.
Andriessen resigned in the 1980s because the cabinet
declined to improve state finances.
Dutch current affairs programme Nieuwsuur and Dutch daily AD
reported the resignation rumour on Tuesday night and Wednesday
morning respectively.
Some economists are concerned the Dutch may fall short of
agreeing budget cuts that are tough enough to hit the 3 percent
target, possibly threatening the country's coveted triple-A
credit status.
De Jager is not directly involved in the parties' budget
talks but will advise them once calculations have to made about
how proposed policy changes affect the deficit.