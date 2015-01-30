AMSTERDAM A man who forced his way into the Dutch national broadcaster and demanded to go on live television had no known links to terrorist organisations and had acted alone, police said Friday.

The 19-year-old said he had planted explosives and talked about a cyber attack, but police said he later admitted he had made the threats up. The gun he used to force his way into the studios was a replica, police said in a statement.

The man, whose name is not being released due to Dutch privacy laws, is due to be arraigned in a closed court hearing later on Friday.

