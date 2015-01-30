(Updates with details, quote from police spokeswoman)
AMSTERDAM Jan 30 A man who forced his way into
the studios of Dutch national broadcaster NOS and demanded to go
on live television had no known links to terrorist organisations
and acted alone, police said on Friday.
During the incident Thursday evening the 19-year-old took a
hostage, waving a replica pistol and demanding to address the
nation, apparently about a conspiracy theory. Television footage
showed the youth, who wore a suit, offering no resistance when
police arrested him at gunpoint.
Police said Friday he had admitted fabricating claims of
having explosives and belonging to a 'hackers' organisation.
"There is no evidence of any connection with other events in the
Netherlands or abroad," a police statement said.
No one was harmed in the incident in Hilversum, 20
kilometres (12 miles) east of Amsterdam. But it raised questions
about the effectiveness of security measures in the wake of the
deadly attacks on satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo in Paris.
It also forced the NOS off the air for the 8 p.m. news - the
most widely viewed evening news program in the country.
The suspect, whose name is not being released due to Dutch
privacy laws, was to be arraigned in a closed court hearing
later on Friday.
Police spokeswoman Hilde Bakker said the man faces charges
of kidnapping and making threats of violence. Dutch media
identified the man was a first year student at the University of
Delft, and quoted classmates saying he led a rich fantasy life.
(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Dominic Evans)