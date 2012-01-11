AMSTERDAM Jan 11 Dutch health authorities
said on Wednesday women who had breast implants made by a French
company at the heart of a global health scare should have them
removed because of the high risk of rupture, reversing an
earlier recommendation.
The scandal erupted when the French government in December
advised 30,000 women who had silicone implants made by the
now-defunct firm Poly Implant Prothese (PIP) to have them
removed. The advice followed the death from cancer in 2010 of a
French woman who had PIP implants.
"Even if there is no rupture, it is advisable ... to have
the prothesis removed," the Dutch Health Inspectorate (IGZ) said
in a statement.
As of the end of 2010, the statement said, an estimated
1,000 women in the Netherlands had PIP implants, which were also
sold under the name M-implants. Another 400 had already had them
removed by the end of 2010.
Three weeks ago, the inspectorate said women should have
their implants checked by their doctor but did not recommend
their removal. The new recommendation was based on advice from
the Dutch plastic surgery association, the IGZ said.
"The implants have an increased risk of rupturing or leaking
and it is not clear whether there are physical reactions to the
silicone in the long term," the plastic surgery association said
on its website.
It said symptoms and complaints from leaking or ruptured
implants included "a changing breast shape, pain, and the
visibility of the capsule around the prothesis".
The plastic surgeons said no relationship had been
established between PIP implants and breast cancer.
PIP, once the third-largest maker of breast implants in the
world, is accused of using industrial-grade instead of
medical-grade silicone in some of its implants. They were sold
in a number of European and Latin America countries.
Health authorities have said there is no evidence of an
increased cancer risk due to the PIP implants, but have said
they have higher rates of rupture that could cause inflammation
and irritation.
(Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by Alessandra Rizzo)