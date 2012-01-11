AMSTERDAM Jan 11 Two Dutch cable
companies were ordered by a court on Wednesday to block access
to the website The Pirate Bay to prevent the illegal downloading
of free music, films and games in case brought on behalf of the
entertainment industry.
In Sweden, where the website was founded, Pirate Bay's
owners have been prosecuted and the website has been banned, but
the popular site is still available online around the world.
The website, run by an unknown group, has become a popular
site where users can share music and films and it has become the
subject of repeated attempts by the entertainment industry to
shut it down.
In 2010, a Swedish appeals court backed a ruling fining and
jailing three men then behind the site in a case brought by
firms including Sony Universal Music and EMI.
The website's users were violating copyright laws, the court
in The Hague said on Wednesday, ruling on a case brought by
Dutch anti-piracy group BREIN, which represents major
entertainment companies.
Cable company Ziggo, which is owned by private equity firm
Cinven and U.S. fund Warburg Pincus, and a
second cable provider, KPN-owned XS4ALL, must block
access to The Pirate Bay or risk a fine of up to 250,000 euros
($320,000), the court said.
Last year, another Dutch court ruled that The Pirate Bay
must block users in the Netherlands in another case brought by
BREIN, but this order was ignored, the court said.