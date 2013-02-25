AMSTERDAM Feb 25 The Dutch interior ministry
said it is suing telecoms firm KPN for damages of about
24 million euros ($32 million) because of legal costs and delays
resulting from a disputed tender in 2010.
Dutch market leader KPN originally won the fixed-line tender
in 2010, but lost it in April 2012 after Swedish-listed rival
Tele2 objected on the grounds that KPN's bid had
distorted fair competition.
A spokesman for the interior ministry said that the state
had incurred legal costs as a result of the dispute while the
two-year delay meant higher prices for fixed-line equipment.
He did not say how much the state paid, but at the time of
the dispute, the contract was reported to be worth up to 140
million euros.
"Attempts to reach an amicable agreement between the
ministry and KPN for damages have failed," the ministry said in
a short statement.
KPN had no immediate comment.
($1 = 0.7567 euros)
(Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Sara Webb and David
Cowell)