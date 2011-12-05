LONDON, Dec 5 Investors paid for the privilege of parking their money in Dutch treasury bills and accepted almost-zero returns on German equivalents at auctions on Monday, showing fears over the fate of the euro zone raising the appeal of its safest havens. German and Dutch T-bills for periods of up to six months saw heavy demand for zero or negative returns despite signs that stock markets are now hopeful policymakers will take stronger steps this week to solve an intractable debt crisis. Germany's 2.7 billion euros sale of new 6-month bills saw demand of 3.8 times the amount on offer, even as it yielded just 0.0005 percent. More than 7 billion euros in bids for the 1 billion on offer of three-month Dutch paper produced a yield of -0.004 percent. Six-month bills gave a positive return of just 0.002 percent. The results come only days before a make-or-break EU summit which investors hope will set out a decisive plan for tackling the euro zone debt crisis. Before then, Germany will test market demand for its debt with a sale of 5-year bonds "It's a reflection of demand for a safe haven. Essentially you are prepared to pay for the privilege of parking your money in the safest possible place," Richard McGuire, senior fixed income analyst at Rabobank, said. "The front end of the German yield curve has also turned negative," he added. An auction of German bills on Monday showed yields of almost zero, while three-month German T-bills were offering a negative yield in the secondary market. Alessandro Giansanti, strategist at ING, said the fact investors were willing to pay to keep their funds in negative-yielding core European T-bills as opposed to bank deposits, was a reflection of the lack of trust they had in banks. Interbank lending risks freezing up in money markets with banks unwilling to lend to each other, choosing instead to park their funds and borrow from the European Central Bank. The German debt agency said in a statement six-month Bubill auction reflected the benchmark role of German debt, after a disappointing 10-year bond auction in November risked undermining the safe-haven status of the country's bonds. But Marc Ostwald, strategist at Monument Securities, cautioned that the results were more a reflection of balance sheet needs by some investors than of demand for safe-haven German debt. "There are investors who will park money there when they are running scared, no doubt about it, but it's not really an end-investor market," said Marc Ostwald, strategist at Monument Securities. "It's essentially balance sheet paper."