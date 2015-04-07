AMSTERDAM, April 7 The businessman at the centre
of a Europe-wide fraud in which falsely labelled horsemeat led
to thousands of tonnes of meat being recalled was sentenced to
two and a half years in prison on Tuesday.
A Dutch court found that two meat wholesalers owned by Willy
Selten had bought and processed a minimum of 330 tonnes (336,000
kg) of horsemeat in 2011 and 2012, selling it on to customers
who believed they were buying pure beef.
"By selling largely to foreign buyers he contributed to a
negative image of the Dutch beef industry, causing damage to the
sector" for his own profit, the district court in Den Bosch
said. Selten got half the jail term prosecutors had demanded.
Agriculture is crucial to the economy of the Netherlands,
which, despite having a population of just 17 million people, is
the world's second-largest agricultural exporter.
The horsemeat scandal broke in January 2013 after genetic
tests found traces of horsemeat in burgers sold at two British
supermarkets. Adulterated beef products were discovered across
Europe, with suppliers in France and the Netherlands also found
to have mislabelled horsemeat.
Selten had told the court that the mislabelling was due to
carelessness and was unintentional. But the court rejected this
explanation, pointing out that accounts and invoices did not
indicate that the company dealt in horsemeat at all.
According to prosecutors, Selten's companies bought 300
tonnes of horsemeat from suppliers in the Netherlands, Ireland
and Britain in 2011 and 2012, selling it to more than 500
companies across Europe.
The scandal led to at least 50,000 tonnes of meat being
recalled across the region.
