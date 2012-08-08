AMSTERDAM Aug 8 Rupert Murdoch's international
media business, FOX International Channels (FIC), is to buy a
majority stake in a Dutch cable television soccer broadcaster,
in a deal media reports said was worth around 1 billion euros
($1.24 billion).
FIC will acquire a 51 percent stake in Eredivisie Media &
Marketing CV (EMM), which holds the rights to broadcast Dutch
league soccer, the Dutch company said in a statement on
Wednesday.
The move into Dutch sports broadcasting by the media mogul
comes as he was forced out of some publishing activities in the
United Kingdom, where his newspapers were hit by a phone-hacking
scandal.
The companies did not provide financial details, but Dutch
media reports said the investment was worth around a billion
euros through 2025 and included 60 million euros in debt.
The Dutch acquisition has been unanimously approved by EMM's
shareholders, the statement said.
EMM was established in 2008 by the 18 Dutch league clubs and
media company Endemol.