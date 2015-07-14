AMSTERDAM, July 14 Dutch regulators lowered the
average return pension funds are allowed to assume over the long
run, forcing them to hike premiums to build up capital in the
latest blow to financial institutions caused by persistent low
interest rates.
The decision, announced on Tuesday by the Dutch central
bank, which regulates most financial institutions in the
country, comes soon after it warned that sustained low interest
rates in Europe were threatening insurers' solvency.
Until now, pension funds have been able to calculate their
assets and liabilities assuming long-term returns at an Ultimate
Forward Rate (UFR) of 4.2 percent, but this level has now been
cut to 3.3 percent, reflecting the low interest rate
environment.
"For pension scheme participants it is important that there
be a realistic pricing of pension obligations and premiums," the
central bank said. "The new level of the UFR reflects real
developments in market interest rates."
Relative to the size of its economy, the Netherlands has the
largest pool of pension fund assets in the world, with some $1.2
trillion invested in pension schemes in 2012, according to
consultancy Towers Watson.
The Pension Federation, an industry group, said it was "very
disappointed" by the decision, which it said would impose a cost
on scheme participants.
The new guideline means funds will need to raise more money
from working-age pension scheme participants and their employers
in order to be judged capable of meeting their obligations to
future pensioners.
(Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Mark Potter)