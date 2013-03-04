BRIEF-TechnipFMC awarded a contract for the coral south FLNG project offshore Mozambique
* Press release TechnipFMC awarded a major integrated contract for the coral south flng project offshore Mozambique
AMSTERDAM, March 4 Two airliners experiencing technical difficulties have landed safely at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport, spokeswomen for the airport said on Monday.
"An airplane of Delta Airlines, which had departed from Schiphol, had technical difficulties and has returned safely," one spokeswoman said.
Another spokeswoman said the second plane was a Dutch KLM passenger plane, which had also experienced technical difficulties, and that both planes were now back at their gates.
A spokesman for the U.S.-based Delta Airlines confirmed that its flight DL604 from Amsterdam to Mumbai had safely made an unscheduled landing.
NEW YORK, June 1 UBS Group AG is changing the way it pays U.S. financial advisers on retirement accounts before a U.S. Labor Department rule goes into effect next week, and halting the sale of a small number of noncompliant products, a senior UBS wealth executive said in an interview.