AMSTERDAM, April 23 The Dutch government
teetered on the verge of collapse on Monday after an anti-EU
party refused to back big deficit cuts, creating a new hurdle
for euro zone leaders who are already struggling with a pact on
overcoming the bloc's budget problems.
Prime Minister Mark Rutte's cabinet was due to meet at 0930
am (0730 GMT) to discuss whether it can push through budget cuts
to meet EU targets after the political crisis broke at the
weekend - and whether to offer its resignation.
The prospect of new elections pushed up borrowing costs for
the Netherlands, traditionally one of the strongest euro zone
economies, as the country was drawn into Europe's debt crisis
and elections appeared almost inevitable.
New elections could be announced as early as Monday, and
would most likely be timed for September or October, analysts
said.
Rutte, whose centre-right coalition has been in power since
October 2010, failed to agree at the weekend on how to cut 14 to
16 billion euros from the annual budget with Geert Wilders, who
leads the far-right Freedom Party.
The failure after seven weeks of talks with Wilders, whose
party has supported the coalition without being part of it, cast
doubt on Dutch backing for future euro zone measures to tackle
it debt crisis by cutting budget deficits.
To survive, the government must seek support for the cuts
from opposition parties, or face the prospect that the
Netherlands could follow France by losing its triple-A credit
rating.
"Our competitiveness, credibility and triple-A status are at
risk because Wilders has walked away. That is very costly. The
interest rate on our state bonds can run up," former Dutch
minister and current European Commissioner Neelie Kroes was
quoted as saying in Dutch daily De Telegraaf.
Economists said the political crisis not only threatened the
Netherlands but had a wider impact on the euro zone. "This
represents a potential sizeable stumbling block to the already
challenged fiscal compact," Rabobank said in a research note.
"A failure on the part of a core country (and one we judge
as 'true core' at that) to adhere to compact's deficit limits
will represent a powerful debasement of the treaty," it said,
adding that it would be harder for Germany and other core
members to sell the idea to voters that "bailouts are not a free
lunch - they come with a policy straitjacket."
Yields on Dutch 10-year bonds government rose on Monday to
around 73 basis points by 0745 GMT over their German equivalent,
the euro zone benchmark, from 60 on Friday.
Governments of every EU state except Britain and the Czech
Republic have signed up to the fiscal pact but each country
needs to complete parliamentary ratification by the end opf this
year.