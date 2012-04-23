By Sara Webb and Lefteris Papadimas
| AMSTERDAM/ATHENS, April 23
AMSTERDAM/ATHENS, April 23 For months Dutch
Finance Minister Jan Kees de Jager has subjected Athens to
regular dressings-down on the dire state of its finances. Now,
with his coalition brought to its knees by a row over budget
cuts, Greeks may detect a whiff of hypocrisy.
Even by the standards of the blunt-talking Dutch, De Jager
hasn't minced his words in demanding that Greek leaders submit
to EU demands for punitive austerity measures - or forget about
getting any help to avoid bankruptcy.
So blunt were some of his comments that he helped to provoke
a response from the Greek head of state, who normally stays
above the rough and tumble of daily politics. "Who are the
Dutch?" asked an angry President Karolos Papoulias in February.
Monday's resignation of the Dutch coalition over a failure
to agree on budget cuts which are modest compared with those
endured by Greeks aroused no sympathy in Athens.
"This serves the Dutch right. They haven't understood that
the crisis is pretty much hitting the whole of Europe, not just
Greece," said Nikos Karagiannis, 32, a state employee whose pay
has been cut 40 percent under the austerity regime.
The problems of the Netherlands, one of the euro zone's
strongest economies and most stable democracies, are minor
compared with those of Greece, which is suffering the fifth year
of what some politicians call a depression.
De Jager himself dismissed any thought that the Dutch crisis
put his country in the same league as Europe's sick economies.
"There is no correlation whatsoever between the Netherlands and
the countries of southern Europe," he told Reuters on Monday.
Dutch state debt is about 65 percent of annual economic
output, he noted. Greece, by contrast, hopes to cut its debts to
almost twice that by 2020 from 165.3 percent last year.
The Dutch row is over whether to cut the budget deficit to
the EU target of three percent of GDP next year. For Greece,
such levels are only a dream: last year Athens got its deficit
down to 9.1 percent, but only after cuts which have helped to
send unemployment to record levels.
POWERFUL COMMISSAR
De Jager, a short, plump figure who looks younger than his
years, has rarely held back in saying that European countries in
trouble will have to accept greater oversight of their budgets.
"You can't solve a debt crisis with more money, that is the
lesson from this crisis," the 43-year-old minister said last
year. "You need more tools, you need budget oversight."
Only last year De Jager and Prime Minister Mark Rutte - who
offered the cabinet's resignation after a party it relies for
support on refused to back the austerity cuts - proposed an EU
budget authority run by a powerful commissioner.
This could intervene in government budgets if countries
ignored debt targets, gradually taking over their finances and
potentially expelling them from the euro zone.
Greek conservative leader Antonis Samaras, a frontrunner to
become prime minister after the May 6 election, dared to
question whether policies which have destroyed economic growth
might be modified.
This drew another lecture from De Jager, who backed in blunt
terms an EU demand that Greek leaders make written undertakings
on implementing austerity laid down in a 130 billion euro
bailout deal. Words were not enough, he said.
"We have passed that stage. We want a signature from this Mr
Samaras," De Jager told RTL. "Otherwise they won't get money,
absolutely not."
Nevertheless, while the Netherlands enters a dangerous
period of uncertainty, Greece is enjoying at least a temporary
period of relative calm following several years of turmoil.
Greece's national unity government is due to step aside
after elections next month having achieved its aims of passing a
2012 austerity budget, pushing through a bond swap to reduce its
debts, and securing the bailout from the European Union and IMF.
Many Greeks feel critics like De Jager are dangerously out
of touch in a crisis which threatens the entire euro zone. "I
think there's a possibility that the euro will break down," said
Karagiannis. "It seems the Dutch and others don't get it."
The comments hurt. "I don't care what happens to the Dutch,"
said the owner of an Athens coffee shop who declined to be
named. "What really bothers me is that all politicians in the
big European powers are saying vote for me so that you don't end
up like Greece," he said, adding that his sales had dropped 50
percent and taxes almost doubled under the austerity regime.
De Jager, an entrepreneur from the Christian Democrat party,
in fact doesn't hold back from predicting dire trouble,
albeit with the blame beyond Dutch borders.
"If Greece falls, many European banks will fall as well," he
tweeted in March 2010 as acting finance minister. "All hell will
break loose if there is another crisis," he said on Twitter,
drawing fire in parliament.