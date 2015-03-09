(Adds prime minister's reaction)
By Thomas Escritt
AMSTERDAM, March 9 The Dutch justice minister
and his state secretary resigned on Monday after acknowledging
they misled parliament about the facts surrounding a settlement
with a drug kingpin in 2001.
The resignations of the men, both members of Prime Minister
Mark Rutte's Liberal party, weakens the Cabinet shortly before
provincial elections on March 18 that have the potential to
destabilize the ruling coalition.
"I have no choice but to respect their decision," Rutte
said. "The cabinet has lost two driven experts."
The two politicians had told parliament that Cees Helman, a
convicted drug lord, had been paid far less than the 4.7 million
Dutch guilders he received, and that all records of the
transaction had been lost. Both assertions were later found to
be inaccurate.
State Secretary Fred Teeven, who was then a prosecutor,
authorised the tax-free payment - now worth 2.1 million euros in
- after authorities failed to prove that money confiscated from
him by the state had been illegally obtained.
Justice Minister Ivo Opstelten previously testified that
information about the transaction had been lost, but backtracked
on Monday, saying it had now been found after all.
The two said the misinformation made their position
untenable.
"This information could have been found earlier," Opstelten
said at a press conference. "I take full responsibility for this
and have just now offered my resignation to the King."
The resignations over the payment, which was politically
sensitive but not illegal, add to tensions between the Liberals
and their Labour coalition partners ahead of crucial provincial
elections later this month.
Labour, which is lagging in the polls as voters apparently
give the Liberals credit for a nascent economic recovery, has
been fiercely critical of the pair.
Opstelten and Teeven were associated with the most
conservative elements within Rutte's party, which faces a
challenge on the far right from Geert Wilders' Freedom party,
which is leading in polls.
