Mauritania breaks diplomatic ties with Qatar
NOUAKCHOTT, June 6 The West African country of Mauritania, a member of the Arab League, severed ties with Qatar on Tuesday over allegations it "supports terrorists", the state news agency reported.
AMSTERDAM, Sept 12 Four people were injured, one seriously, in an explosion at a gas-fired Nuon power plant in the Netherlands, a company spokeswoman said.
The spokeswoman for Nuon, which is owned by Sweden's Vattenfall, said the explosion happened while employees were working on the plant's high voltage grid.
The plant was not operating at the time, she said.
It was unclear whether the explosion, at the plant in the town of Velsen Noord, 30 kilometres west of Amsterdam, had caused any damage to production. (Reporting by Ivana Sekularac; writing by Thomas Escritt; editing by James Jukwey)
WASHINGTON, June 6 U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis spoke on Tuesday by phone with his Qatari counterpart following a decision by Arab powers to cut ties to the Gulf ally, a Pentagon spokesman told Reuters, without disclosing the details of their discussion.