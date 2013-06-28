AMSTERDAM, June 28 The Dutch finance ministry has postponed its decision on the privatisation of state-owned assets including banks, insurers and utilities until after the parliamentary recess, it said on Friday.

Privatisation revenues would be a welcome boost for the government, which has already pushed through several waves of budget cuts in an attempt to meet European Union budget shortfall targets.

Announcements on the government's plans to partially-privatise power grid operator TenneT and gas pipeline operator Gasunie had been expected before the parliamentary recess next month, but a spokesman said no decision had yet been taken, without giving any reason for the delay.

"There will be a new policy document on state-owned enterprises after (parliament's) summer recess," the spokesman said, adding that it would provide the framework for a decision on a possible sale of stakes in the utilities.

The privatisations or stake sales could help to raise several billion euros for the state. Currently the government is looking at budget cuts of about 6 billion euros ($7.80 billion)for 2014 in order to meet the European Union's budget deficit target of 3 percent of GDP.

The finance ministry will outline its plans for financial institutions which it has rescued separately, the spokesman said.

The government nationalised ABN AMRO in the 2008 financial crisis and rescued a smaller financial group, SNS Reaal, which was hit by bad property deals, in February this year.

In March, TenneT chief executive Mel Kroon told Reuters the Netherlands would decide whether to proceed with the sale of a 500 million euro ($650 million) minority stake in TenneT "around the summer."

He said the company would need funds in 2014 and 2015 to upgrade the grid in the north of the country and connect wind farms. Approval from the Finance Ministry is needed for the sale of a stake to go ahead.

($1 = 0.7691 euros) (Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)