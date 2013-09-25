AMSTERDAM, Sept 25 Dutch railway operator
Nederlandse Spoorwegen (NS) has widened a lawsuit seeking
hundreds of million of euros in damages due to problems with
high-speed Fyra trains to Italian company Finmeccanica
, the parent of manufacturer AnsaldoBreda.
Belgium and the Netherlands cancelled an order for the
high-speed trains from AnsaldoBreda earlier this year after they
were deemed to be unsafe in cold weather and were pulled from
service.
"We are also filing the suit against Finmeccanica because
the company provided guarantees for AnsaldoBreda," NS spokesman
Eric Trinthamer said. "The damages amount to several hundred
million euros."
AnsaldoBreda, a loss-making unit of state-controlled
Finmeccanica, said it would seek damages from the Dutch and
Belgian operator SNCB for the contract cancellation.
The Italian company said the problems that arose in January
"were only a pretext to block the contract" and had emerged
because the train was driven at 250 kilometres per hour, beyond
the recommended limit in heavy snow.
Trinthamer said the bulk of the claim was for 200 million
euros in losses from nine trains the Dutch already purchased. It
will also seek to recover legal fees, lost income and additional
maintenance costs.
The Dutch stopped using the Italian trains shortly after
they were introduced for service between the Netherlands and
Belgium because they were unreliable in snowy and icy
conditions.
The suit will be heard in a Dutch court, but Trinthamer said
a date for the proceedings was not yet known.
(Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Mark Potter)