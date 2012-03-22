By Roberta Cowan
| AMSTERDAM, March 22
AMSTERDAM, March 22 Dutch telecoms operator KPN
may be forced to open parts of its high-speed internet
network to business customers after the European Commission
suspended a decision by the Dutch telecoms watchdog to keep its
network closed.
The European Commission said in a statement late on
Wednesday that it is investigating the Dutch telecoms
regulator's (OPTA) decision not to regulate access to high-speed
broadband internet for businesses, which it says could be in
breach of EU telecoms competition rules.
The Dutch regulator has said it doesn't plan to make the
former state-owned KPN open up its 'fibre-to-the-office'
network, nor oblige KPN to provide other companies with high
quality wholesale broadband access over its fibre network.
The European Commission said it has serious doubts whether
OPTA's decision not to regulate access to KPN's broadband
networks for business, is compatible with EU telecoms, and has
told the regulator to suspend its plans for up to three months.
"Without this access, business customers may not have a
choice of competitive deals from different operators, and could
therefore pay higher prices," the Commission said in a
statement.
The Commission also said that if OPTA's plans are
implemented, trade between other European members could be
affected since conditions for access to the fibre network in The
Netherlands will determine the cost and the ability of other
operators.
"Fair competition delivers market innovation and a better
deal for Europe's consumers - including business customers. We
need a level playing field: that means all national authorities
playing by the rules and acting consistently when they implement
EU law," Neelie Kroes, European Commission Vice President said
in a statement.
(Reporting by Roberta B. Cowan; Editing by Mike Nesbit)