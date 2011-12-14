AMSTERDAM The Dutch Senate is set to reject next week a proposed law banning ritual slaughter of animals, which has drawn fierce opposition from Muslim and Jewish groups.

During a debate late on Tuesday, party factions representing a majority in the Senate said they would vote against the bill proposed by the small Dutch Animal Rights Party.

The bill stipulates that livestock must be stunned before being slaughtered, contrary to the Muslim halal and Jewish kosher laws that require animals to be fully conscious.

The lower house of parliament passed the bill in June but without Senate approval it will fail.

The Labour Party, which backed the ban in the lower house, declared it would reject the bill in next week's vote as it hurts freedom of religion.

"This is too much of an ad hoc solution and a symbolic law, and our faction unanimously cannot support the proposed law," Labour Senate member Nico Schrijver said.

The Dutch Animal Rights Party, the first such group in Europe to win seats in a national parliament, says religious slaughter causes unnecessary pain to animals.

The World Jewish Congress welcomed the bill's likely failure, saying kosher slaughter of animals, which has been practised by Jews for thousands of years, was not cruel.

"This is a victory of reason and religious freedom over political zeal," WJC President Ronald Lauder said in a statement.

Dutch Muslims, mostly of Turkish and Moroccan origin, have complained they felt stigmatised by the planned ban.

The debate over ritual slaughter and other Muslim practices has coincided with growing support for anti-Islam populist Geert Wilders, who was cleared by a court in June of charges of hate speech against Muslims.

Wilders' Freedom Party senate leader Machiel de Graaf said the party will support the ban in the Senate.

European Union regulations require animals to be stunned before killing but allow exceptions for ritual slaughter, which the European Court of Human Rights has ruled is a religious right.

(Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; editing by David Stamp)