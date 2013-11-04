AMSTERDAM Nov 4 Dutch retailer RFS Holland
Holding, which owns the wehkamp.nl online store, is to build
what it says will be the world's largest automated online
distribution centre, able to deliver 80,000 packages a day.
Internet shopping is growing rapidly in the Netherlands,
with half of all purchases by Dutch retail customers expected to
be online within a decade, RFS said.
Online sales in the country rose by about 10 percent to more
than 10.5 billion euros ($14.2 billion) in 2012, the Dutch
association for online retailers said on its website.
The new centre, covering 35,000 square metres, will be built
in the northern Dutch city of Zwolle by 2015 at a cost of more
than 100 million euros, RFS said.
RFS, which sells clothing, accessories, small electronic
appliances and furniture, is the second-largest Dutch online
retailer, with annual sales of 600 million euros.
The company said it will invest up to 80 million euros in
the distribution centre, with Belgian warehouse developer WDP
(WDPP.BR) investing up to 30 million euros and the Dutch
government contributing up to 2 million euros in local
infrastructure.
Technology will be supplied by Austrian distribution
automation specialist Knapp AG (KNAPP.UL), RFS added.
The centre will use 468 automated warehouse shuttles to
pick up items from 480,000 warehouse locations, enabling it to
process 61 million items a year, or make 80,000 same-day
deliveries in the Netherlands.
"Amazon has more floorspace and employees, but in terms of
automated distribution among the online retailers, we will be
the biggest," RFS spokesman Dirk van den Bogaart said in a
telephone interview.
The warehouse will be the size of 10 football pitches and
will have 8,000 pallet locations and 2.5km of shelving.
"The automisation will enable us to work twice as fast,"
Jurrie Jan Bruins, finance director at RFS, said in a statement.
"Within 30 minutes of an order, the package will be ready to be
delivered to the customer."
Dutch retailers have been investing heavily in online
operations to compete for market share.
Royal Ahold this year acquired bol.com, the biggest non-food
online retailer, for 350 million euros to expand its internet
offering to include books, DVDs and toys.
($1 = 0.7414 euros)
(Reporting By Anthony Deutsch; Editing by David Goodman)