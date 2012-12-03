AMSTERDAM Dec 3 Dutch Prime Minister Mark
Rutte, one of the few European Union leaders to survive an
election during the euro zone crisis, formed a pro-EU,
pro-austerity coalition with his close rival, Labour, after the
general election on Sept. 12.
As a close ally of Germany and one of the few AAA-rated euro
zone countries, Netherlands is expected to remain committed to a
policy of fiscal discipline, although its coveted credit rating
is at risk because of the weak economy and euro zone crisis.
COALITION AGREEMENT
Rutte and Labour leader Diederik Samsom agreed to budget
cuts amounting to 16 billion euros ($21 billion) over the next
four years, and structural reforms including a reduction in tax
breaks on home loans.
Recent opinion polls show both parties have fallen sharply
in popularity in the face of austerity measures, a deteriorating
economy, rising unemployment, and the prospect of pension cuts.
What to watch:
- Whether both the lower and upper houses of parliament pass
the budget cuts
- Public discontent over the weak economy, fall in house
prices, and impact of austerity measures
EURO ZONE CRISIS
The Netherlands is expected to remain committed to tight
fiscal policies to tackle the euro zone's debt crisis. Like
other euro zone countries, it must approve an EU fiscal treaty
which will enshrine balanced budget rules in national law.
Parliament has been critical of euro zone bailouts in the
past but has supported all such measures so far and is expected
to approve the new Greek aid deal because the government parties
have a majority. In his election campaign, Rutte promised voters
the Netherlands would not give any more money to Greece.
What to watch:
- Political and public support for euro zone bailouts
- A credit downgrade now that both S&P and Moody's have
given the country's rating a negative outlook
BUDGET DEFICIT
The 2013 budget, agreed by an ad hoc coalition in April
after Rutte's government fell, aims to bring the deficit down to
2.6 percent of GDP with 12 billion euros in tax rises and
spending cuts. The extra 16 billion euros in cuts are expected
to bring the deficit down to 1.4 percent of GDP by 2017.
What to watch:
- Implementation of agreed budget cuts
- Support for other reforms and spending cuts
- Strikes or protests over budget cuts
SOCIAL POLICIES
The Dutch are divided over immigration and the country's
international profile. The new government is expected to
backtrack on some anti-immigration policies which were promoted
by populist politician Geert Wilders.
However, the new coalition agreement states that
face-covering garments such as Muslim veils will be banned in
schools, public transport, hospitals, and government buildings,
and anyone who wears such clothing, or who does not speak Dutch,
will not be entitled to social security.
What to watch:
- Anti-immigration sentiment, especially over jobs