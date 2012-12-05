BRIEF-Ajwa for Food Industries Co Egypt FY consol profit rises
* FY consol net profit EGP 5.3 million versus EGP 3.3 million year ago
AMSTERDAM Dec 5 Rotterdam Port's activities are not affected by a ship collision in the North Sea, a spokesman for Europe's biggest port told Reuters.
The collision between the Baltic Ace, a car carrier sailing under a Bahamas flag, and the Corvus J, a container ship from Cyprus, took place about 40-50 km (25-30 miles) from the Dutch port of Rotterdam in an important North Sea shipping lane, coastguard spokesman Peter Verburg said.
"It doesn't have any consequences for the port, it is far away from the entrance to the port," port spokesman Sjaak Poppe said. (Reporting by Sara Webb; Editing by Pravin Char)
DUBAI, June 4 Gulf stock markets generally consolidated in quiet trade on Sunday although major property firm Ezdan Holding rebounded in Qatar. Ezdan had tumbled as much as 29 percent since late last month, when shareholders approved the delisting of the company. However, it has begun recovering in the past two trading days and was up 9.5 percent on Sunday at 12.53 riyals in heavy trade.