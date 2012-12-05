AMSTERDAM Dec 5 Rotterdam Port's activities are
not affected by a ship collision in the North Sea, a spokesman
for Europe's biggest port told Reuters.
The collision between the Baltic Ace, a car carrier sailing
under a Bahamas flag, and the Corvus J, a container ship from
Cyprus, took place about 40-50 km (25-30 miles) from the Dutch
port of Rotterdam in an important North Sea shipping lane,
coastguard spokesman Peter Verburg said.
"It doesn't have any consequences for the port, it is far
away from the entrance to the port," port spokesman Sjaak Poppe
said.
(Reporting by Sara Webb; Editing by Pravin Char)