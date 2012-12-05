AMSTERDAM Dec 5 The Dutch coastguard said the
car carrier Baltic Ace "almost certainly has sunk" following a
collision with a container ship in the North Sea on Wednesday
evening.
The search and rescue of 24 crew from the Baltic Ace was
under way, the coastguard added, saying that members of the crew
were found on four life rafts.
Coastguard spokesman Peter Verburg said helicopters were
pulling crew members out of four life rafts found near the scene
of the collision. It was unclear if anyone was missing, he said.
(Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Sara Webb and Michael
Roddyh)