AMSTERDAM Dec 5 The Dutch coastguard said the car carrier Baltic Ace "almost certainly has sunk" following a collision with a container ship in the North Sea on Wednesday evening.

The search and rescue of 24 crew from the Baltic Ace was under way, the coastguard added, saying that members of the crew were found on four life rafts.

Coastguard spokesman Peter Verburg said helicopters were pulling crew members out of four life rafts found near the scene of the collision. It was unclear if anyone was missing, he said.

