By Roberta Cowan
| AMSTERDAM
AMSTERDAM Jan 20 The Philippine cargo
ship Aztec Maiden had an accident off the Dutch coast on Friday,
and is now stranded and at risk of leaking fuel, local media
reported citing emergency services.
The Aztec Maiden, carrying 21 crew and no cargo, is 200
metres from the Dutch beach of Wijk aan Zee, which is near the
Dutch port of Ijmuiden, northwest of Amsterdam, Dutch news
agency ANP reported.
The reports did not give details about what had caused the
accident.
(Reporting By Roberta B. Cowan; Editing by Sara Webb; Editing
by Andrew Heavens)