AMSTERDAM Jan 20 The Philippine cargo ship Aztec Maiden had an accident off the Dutch coast on Friday, and is now stranded and at risk of leaking fuel, local media reported citing emergency services.

The Aztec Maiden, carrying 21 crew and no cargo, is 200 metres from the Dutch beach of Wijk aan Zee, which is near the Dutch port of Ijmuiden, northwest of Amsterdam, Dutch news agency ANP reported.

