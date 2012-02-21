AMSTERDAM Feb 21 The Dutch staffing
association ABU said on Tuesday the hours worked by those
employed through its members fell 5 percent in the four weeks to
January 29, compared with the same period a year ago.
Dutch staffing market sales fell 3 percent, again in the
four weeks to Jan. 29, ABU said.
ABU publishes the sales and hourly growth of its members,
who include Dutch staffing firms Randstad, USG People
, as well as U.S-listed Manpower, Switzerland's
Adecco, and others.
The fact that its members represent more than 60 percent of
the Dutch staffing market gives it a broad overview.
(Reporting by Roberta B. Cowan)