April 4 The Dutch state is to sell 20 million
shares in insurance company ASR in a transaction
which will reduce its stake from 50.1 percent to 36.8 percent,
the company said on Tuesday.
The stake is worth around 529 million euros, based on
Tuesday's closing price.
ASR said it would not buy any of the shares as it has
already repurchased the maximum number of shares it is permitted
to by shareholders. The company repurchased 3 million shares
from the state in January.
ASR, once a subsidiary of the now-defunct Fortis group of
Belgium, was nationalised by the Dutch state during the 2008
financial crisis.
The company was reprivatised in June when it was floated on
the Amsterdam share market, with the state selling a 40 percent
stake.
The state subsequently sold a further 13.6 percent in
January.
(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Gdynia; Editing by Greg Mahlich)