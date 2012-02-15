By Helene Durand

LONDON, Feb 15 (IFR) - The Dutch State Treasury Agency is planning to sell its first bond denominated in dollars via Dutch Direct Auction (DDA) as early as Thursday, the first time this method has been used in the dollar market.

The project has been in the works for around 18 months and a test of whether the Dutch Treasury favoured way of raising funds can also work in the dollar market.

The DDA method was first used in 2003 and is a mix between auction and syndication. The DMO appoints lead advisors for the sale but has a final say on allocation.

"It will be interesting to see how this goes and how investors respond," said a senior public sector banker.

"Asian central banks are accustomed to the syndication process where they get regular updates and get best fill so it will be interesting to see how they respond to this."

Deutsche Bank, HSBC and Royal Bank of Scotland are advising the DSTA with the dollar sale which will have a five-year maturity.

The DDA will begin at 0900CET on Thursday morning. The Dutch DMO aims to raise USD2bn from the sale. The reference instrument for pricing will be five-year dollar mid-swaps.

The Dutch agency has said that it would look at doing a dollar bond in order to supplement its euro funding and as a way of saving versus its domestic cost of funding.

In a prospectus, it said that the timing of dollar issuance would depend on "after swap savings for the Dutch Treasury and relative value on a reoffer basis for investors versus sovereign peers."

"The transaction itself should go well," said a senior public sector banker. "There is a lot of demand in dollars and the Netherlands is at the right end of the European spectrum."