AMSTERDAM, July 25 Roads were closed by falling
trees, dozens of flights were delayed at Amsterdam's Schiphol
Airport and authorities warned travellers not to take to the
road as the strongest July storm since records began swept the
Netherlands on Saturday.
Gusts of up to 121 kmh were measured in the low-lying
seaboard country's west coast, prompting the country's
meteorological service to issue a "Code Red" weather warning,
the most serious, as transport links were thrown into chaos.
In the capital Amsterdam, no trains were running at the
central station, and the gale force winds and lashing rain also
forced authorities to shut down the city's tram network as gusts
felled some trees in the city.
In The Hague, seat of the country's government, emergency
services warned that response times could be slowed because of
the flood of storm-related calls. There were no reports of
casualties by 1400 GMT.
(Reporting By Thomas Escritt; Editing by Toby Chopra)